Curious Kids: what is snail slime – and why is it shiny?
By Sarah Pitt, Principal Lecturer, Microbiology and Biomedical Science Practice, Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science, University of Brighton
Alan Gunn, Principal Lecturer in Invertebrate Biology, Liverpool John Moores University
Why are snails’ trails shiny? – Liliana, aged eight, Dublin, Ireland
Snails produce a lot of slime, and it is incredibly useful to them.
Snail slime is made of a mixture of substances. It is mostly water mixed with proteins and some carbohydrates and minerals, formed into a sort of jelly. This jelly is called “mucus”. It’s not that different to the snot that comes out of your nose when you have a cold.
Snails produce two types…
- Thursday, October 27, 2022