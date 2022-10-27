Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
By Samudyata, Postdoctoral researcher, Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet
Carl Sellgren, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet
Many people face persistent cognitive symptoms after COVID-19. A new study, which grew and examined 3D models of the human brain, offers a possible explanation as to why this might be.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 27, 2022