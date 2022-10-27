Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms

By Samudyata, Postdoctoral researcher, Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet
Carl Sellgren, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Karolinska Institutet
Many people face persistent cognitive symptoms after COVID-19. A new study, which grew and examined 3D models of the human brain, offers a possible explanation as to why this might be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
