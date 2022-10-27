Tolerance.ca
DRC: Three months after UN peacekeeping forces’ crackdown on protests, families still searching for justice

By Amnesty International
Three months after UN peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) violently cracked down on protesters, in which 36 people were killed and 170 others injured, victims’ families are still searching for justice, Amnesty International said today. Five UN staff members were among those killed after violent demonstrations erupted in several cities in […] The post DRC: Three months after UN peacekeeping forces’ crackdown on protests, families still searching for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


