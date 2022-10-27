Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most voters skipped 'in person on Election Day' when offered a choice of how and when to vote

By Paul Herrnson, Professor of Political Science, University of Connecticut
Share this article
Nearly two-thirds of all votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were made through early in-person voting or by mail, rather than by people who visited their local polling places on Election Day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: Brazil copes with ‘digital militias’ ahead of tense elections
~ YouTuber Wang Jixian continues to tell the story of Odesa to sinophone audiences
~ Deprivation in childhood linked to impulsive behaviour in adulthood – new study
~ Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
~ Crime is on the ballot – and voters are choosing whether prosecutors with reform agendas are the ones who can best bring law, order and justice
~ The Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives – and Putin's is crumbling
~ The first televised World Series spurred America's television boom, 75 years ago
~ What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
~ Americans who aren't sure about God are a fast-growing force in politics – and they're typically even more politically active than white evangelicals
~ Elon Musk is poised to take Twitter private – here's what that means for the company and its future success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter