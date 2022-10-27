Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's education for entrepreneurs needs to keep it real, not just in the classroom

By Bukola Amao-Taiwo, Researcher, Academic Developer and Student Coach, University of Lagos
Share this article
Africa is home to over 200 million people aged between 15 and 24, according to UN data. The continent has the largest population of young people in the world.

This should be a sign of great productive potential. Unfortunately, youth unemployment and under-employment have held productivity back, resulting in a very slow pace of development in Africa.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Undertones: Brazil copes with ‘digital militias’ ahead of tense elections
~ YouTuber Wang Jixian continues to tell the story of Odesa to sinophone audiences
~ Deprivation in childhood linked to impulsive behaviour in adulthood – new study
~ Newly discovered species of bacteria in the microbiome may be a culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
~ Most voters skipped 'in person on Election Day' when offered a choice of how and when to vote
~ Crime is on the ballot – and voters are choosing whether prosecutors with reform agendas are the ones who can best bring law, order and justice
~ The Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives – and Putin's is crumbling
~ The first televised World Series spurred America's television boom, 75 years ago
~ What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
~ Americans who aren't sure about God are a fast-growing force in politics – and they're typically even more politically active than white evangelicals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter