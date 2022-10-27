Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Coordinated Massacres by Islamist Armed Groups

By Human Rights Watch
United Nations police patrol Ménaka region in northeast Mali on June 13, 2021. © 2021 MINUSMA/Gema Cortes (Nairobi) – Islamist armed groups in Mali have killed hundreds of people and forced tens of thousands to flee their villages during apparently systematic attacks since March 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Malian security forces and United Nations peacekeepers should bolster their presence in the affected regions, ramp up protection patrols, and help authorities provide justice for victims and their families. Since early in the year, Islamist armed groups aligned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
