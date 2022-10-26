Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do people get old?

By Laurie Buys, Professor of Healthy Ageing, Australian Catholic University
Share this article

Why do people get old? – Emily, 8 years old, Victoria



That’s a great question, Emily!

Who do you think is old? Is it anyone older than you, like an annoying older brother or sister? Is it your mum? Your grandpa? Anyone with wrinkly skin?

Or is it someone who might have had lots of birthdays and still has lots of fun?

Maybe you know an older person who likes usingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government hopes private investors will help save nature. Here's how its scheme could fail
~ Lehrmann trial aborted after juror accessed own information
~ 10 is too young to be in court – NZ should raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility
~ Drone delivery is a thing now. But how feasible is having it everywhere, and would we even want it?
~ Without free-to-air, we wouldn't have Doctor Who in the archives. What will we lose when it moves to Disney?
~ 1 million homes target makes headlines, but can't mask modest ambition of budget's housing plans
~ ASEAN Ministers Hold Emergency Myanmar Meeting
~ UN rights chief appeals for a halt in forced returns to Myanmar
~ State courts are fielding sky-high numbers of lawsuits ahead of the midterms – including challenges to voting restrictions and to how elections are run
~ A constitutional Voice to Parliament: ensuring parliament is in charge, not the courts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter