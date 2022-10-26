Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief appeals for a halt in forced returns to Myanmar

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Wednesday called for a moratorium on the forced returns of refugees and migrants to Myanmar, in light of the ongoing situation in the country.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
