Human Rights Observatory

A constitutional Voice to Parliament: ensuring parliament is in charge, not the courts

By Shireen Morris, Senior Lecturer and Director of the Radical Centre Reform Lab, Macquarie University Law School, Macquarie University
The intent to keep the Voice to Parliament amendment away from the courts and under the purview of parliament sets it apart from all other options for Indigenous recognition.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
