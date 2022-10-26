Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New UK Prime Minister’s Cabinet Raises Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rishi Sunak makes his first speech as British prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, London, October 25, 2022. © 2022 KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Photo These are unprecedented times in modern British politics. Rishi Sunak has become the third Prime Minister in less than two months, taking the helm during a political, social, and economic tempest. The task ahead of him is herculean, with an estimated 8 million people in the UK struggling to pay their bills and the country's reputation widely derided in international media. Touted as the candidate who could steady…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
