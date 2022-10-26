Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's wildlife ranches can offer solutions to Africa's growing conservation challenges

By Hayley Clements, Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Alta De Vos, Senior Lecturer, Rhodes University
Matthew Child, PhD candidate, University of Pretoria
Designated protected areas for wildlife – such as national parks – are the world’s principal conservation strategy. But this model to conserve wildlife in Africa is increasingly coming under pressure. Changing climates, volatile economies and political systems, conflicting sentiments around wildlife management practices (like…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
