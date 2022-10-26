What the UK ratifying the Istanbul convention on gendered violence means for women and girls
By Jade Levell, Senior Lecturer in Social and Public Policy (Criminology and Gender Violence), University of Bristol
Rosalie Ward, PhD Candidate, University of Bristol
The Istanbul convention aims to tackle violence, including domestic abuse, rape, female genital mutilation and forced marriage. Some states are wavering in their commitment to its provisions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 26, 2022