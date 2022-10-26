Tolerance.ca
Somalia: four lessons from past experience of dealing with famine

By Guido Alfani, Professor of Economic History, Bocconi University
Cormac Ó Gráda, Emeritus professor, University College Dublin
Since 1990 the world’s famines have been classified as small – with the glaring exceptions of Somalia in 1991-92 and 2010-12. Now the UN’s World Food Programme says that nearly seven million Somalis face not being able to find enough food in the last months of 2022.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
