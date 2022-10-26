New warning about the risks of combining ibuprofen and codeine: a necessary step
By Francisco López-Muñoz, Profesor Titular de Farmacología y Vicerrector de Investigación y Ciencia, Universidad Camilo José Cela
Jose Antonio Guerra Guirao, Profesor de Farmacología y Toxicología. Facultad de Farmacia. Universidad Complutense de Madrid., Universidad Complutense de Madrid
The combination of codeine and ibuprofen is considered safe by many consumers, but inappropriate use can lead to health problems.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 26, 2022