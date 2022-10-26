By fact-checking Thoreau's observations at Walden Pond, we showed how old diaries and specimens can inform modern research
By Tara Miller, PhD Candidate in Biology, Boston University
Abe Miller-Rushing, Science Coordinator, Acadia National Park, National Park Service
Richard B. Primack, Professor of Biology, Boston University
Journals, museum collections and other historical sources can provide valuable data for modern ecological studies. But just because a source is old doesn’t make it useful.
