Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rap artists have penned plenty of lyrics about US presidents – this course examines what they say about Reagan and the 1980s

By Stefan M. Bradley, Professor of Black Studies and History, Amherst College
Share this article
Ronald Reagan may have been known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ but rap artists don’t view his legacy through such rose-colored glasses. A professor of Black studies and history takes a closer look.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COVID and health workers' strike: how Kenya's health services coped in times of crisis
~ South Africa's wildlife ranches can offer solutions to Africa's growing conservation challenges
~ Kenya has lifted its ban on genetically modified crops: the risks and opportunities
~ How does ketamine help fight depressive beliefs?
~ T-Levels: more vocational courses roll out – but post-16 choices in England are still limited
~ Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment – but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing
~ What the UK ratifying the Istanbul convention on gendered violence means for women and girls
~ Are butter boards bad for you? An expert view on the latest food trend
~ Somalia: four lessons from past experience of dealing with famine
~ In France, the tough debate about hunting and alcohol
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter