Human Rights Observatory

BBC at 100: scrapping the licence fee would disrupt the whole broadcasting market

By Robert Picard, Senior Research Fellow, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and Research Fellow, Green Templeton College, University of Oxford
The BBC has been celebrating its 100th birthday this year, proudly looking back on a century of striving to inform, educate and entertain. The next few years could be tricky though – as questions over its funding threaten to crash the party.

The media landscape has changed dramatically since 1922, and the UK needs to decide whether it still wants or needs a broadcaster funded through public means and answerable to the public – or whether it should be paid for by individual consumers and answerable to the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
