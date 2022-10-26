Tolerance.ca
Scottish independence: how Nicola Sturgeon's pledge to rejoin the EU could impact a referendum vote

By John Curtice, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Social Research, and Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde
In its new white paper on the economics of independence, the Scottish government made it clear that rejoining the EU was central to its vision of how Scotland could prosper outside the UK. Rather than simply being a question of whether Scotland should be part of the UK, the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, framed the choice facing the country as being “outside the UK, but inside the EU”, versus being “inside the UK but outside the EU”.

In short, any future referendum…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
