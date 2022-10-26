Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Legal sex work in South Africa won’t create new problems, just help solve old ones

By Rinda Botha, Senior lecturer, University of the Free State
Share this article
South Africa’s post apartheid government has been toying with the idea of decriminalising sex work for almost two decades. But it has hesitated to act with the necessary courage to regulate the industry in a progressive way.

The reluctance to take bold action to decriminalise the sector has detrimental effects for sex workers. Decriminalisation would give sex workers access to labour rights and help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Most importantly, it would give sex workers more protection from violence.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia is rocked by the suicide of a gay couple
~ Budget restraint? When it comes to transport projects, it's hard to find
~ Crime, COVID and climate change - South African tourism faces many threats, but it’s resilient
~ Chalmers hasn't delivered a wellbeing budget, but it's a step in the right direction
~ The women's budget is headed in the right direction. But the policies still need work
~ This was supposed to be a 'wellbeing budget' – so why does it feel like the arts have been overlooked?
~ Prevent Civilian Harm from Explosive Weapons
~ US: Protect the Right to Vote
~ Steadying foreign aid budget signals the government takes development seriously
~ Four Corners' 'How many more?' reveals the nation's crisis of Indigenous women missing and murdered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter