Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four Corners' 'How many more?' reveals the nation's crisis of Indigenous women missing and murdered

By Marlene Longbottom, Associate Professor, University of Wollongong
Share this article
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names of deceased people and mentions domestic violence and murder.

This week’s Four Corners special How Many More? provided a much-needed investigation into the rates of First Nations women missing and murdered in this country. ABC Indigenous affairs editor Bridget Brennan and her team must be commended for their work.

We in the Indigenous community are well aware of the impact of the violence that occurs. Many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This was supposed to be a 'wellbeing budget' – so why does it feel like the arts have been overlooked?
~ Prevent Civilian Harm from Explosive Weapons
~ US: Protect the Right to Vote
~ Steadying foreign aid budget signals the government takes development seriously
~ Labor's 'sensible' budget leaves Australians short-changed on climate action. Here's where it went wrong
~ What are postbiotics and how can they improve our gut health?
~ Radioactive traces in tree rings reveal Earth's history of unexplained 'radiation storms'
~ The most horrifying part of Halloween is the useless piles of waste it creates. Why not do it differently?
~ What does the budget mean for Medicare, medicines, aged care and First Nations health?
~ Much ado about Shakespeare – why it's time for a New Zealand national theatre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter