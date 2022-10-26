Tolerance.ca
US: Protect the Right to Vote

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Washington, DC) – Election officials in the United States have human rights obligations to ensure that everyone entitled to vote in the November 8, 2022 elections are able to do so freely and without fear of intimidation or violence, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a report in a question-and-answer format to describe the human rights imperatives, guided by international law, to protect the right to vote and the integrity of elections in the United States. “The 2022 general elections in the United States are an important test of the country’s…


