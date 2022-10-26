Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The most horrifying part of Halloween is the useless piles of waste it creates. Why not do it differently?

By Olav Muurlink, Associate Professor, Social Innovation, CQUniversity Australia
Thousands of young people roaming the streets at night in scary costumes, knocking on strangers’ doors and threatening pranks if their demands for treats are not met. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, for starters, there’s the frightening amount of waste produced by those few hours of Halloween fun.

In recent years, Halloween has joined Christmas and other consumption rituals to become an entrenched celebration on the Australian calendar – especially for young kids (and their…The Conversation


© The Conversation
