Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making – freaking out about the minority who don't isn't helpful

By John C. Besley, Ellis N. Brandt Professor of Public Relations, Michigan State University
Share this article
It’s tempting to focus on the minority of Americans who hold negative views about scientists. But blaming others for their lack of trust won’t build the relationships that can boost trust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four scenarios to prepare for in our disordered world
~ School shootings are already at a record in 2022 – with months still to go
~ Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance
~ Kenya's big railway project makes life even harder for the poor by ignoring their reality
~ Ghana's economic crisis: expert insights into how things got so bad – and what the fixes are
~ The UK is facing an economic crisis – here's why it needs to find a global solution
~ Gaza's food system has been stretched to breaking point by Israel
~ Ukraine war: 'General Winter' is about to arrive – this time it's not good news for the Russian army
~ Rishi Sunak: is it legitimate for the Conservatives to continue in government without an election? A constitutional scholar explains
~ How we found microbes rarer than a ticket to the Moon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter