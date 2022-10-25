Tolerance.ca
Gaza's food system has been stretched to breaking point by Israel

By Georgina McAllister, Assistant Professor in Stabilisation Agriculture at the Centre for Agroecology, Water & Resilience, Coventry University
“Control oil, and you control nations; control food and you control people.” This aphorism, often attributed to Henry Kissinger, recently came to mind when I saw first hand how both strategies have been effectively deployed in Israel’s occupation and blockade of Gaza.

As a researcher of conflict-affected food and farming systems I was in the encircled territory, some 50km by 10km and home to 2.2 million Palestinians, to explore how it could recover its food sovereignty. I was particularly struck…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
