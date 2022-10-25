Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak: is it legitimate for the Conservatives to continue in government without an election? A constitutional scholar explains

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
It is only right to explain why I’m standing here as your new prime minister.

These were some of the first words spoken by Rishi Sunak as he made a speech outside Downing Street shortly after coming to office.

Sunak is the fifth prime minister since 2016 and the third since the last election. So his assessment that his presence needs an explanation is correct. Recent polling shows many people feel he should call an early election.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
