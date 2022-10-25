Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could energy efficiency be quantum computers' greatest strength yet?

By Marco Fellous-Asiani, Post-doctorant en information quantique au Centre of New Technologies, University of Warsaw
Quantum computers have attracted considerable interest of late for their potential to crack problems in a few hours where they might take the age of the universe (i.e., tens of billions of years) on the best supercomputers. Their real-life applications are manifold and range from drugs and materials design to…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
