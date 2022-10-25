Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do hypoallergenic cats even exist? 3 myths dispelled about cat allergies

By Susan Hazel, Senior Lecturer, School of Animal and Veterinary Science, University of Adelaide
Julia Henning, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Cats are great companions, but for some people their company comes at a cost. Up to 1 in 5 people have an allergic response to cats, and this figure is increasing.

There are many myths about allergies to cats, but what is fact and what is fiction? And can you still have a cat if you’re allergic?

Myth #1: People are allergic to cat hair


There is an element of truth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan Arrests Activists en Masse
~ Israel/OPT: Investigate war crimes during August offensive on Gaza
~ What is – and what isn't – 'brain fog'?
~ Financial adviser 'reforms' will undermine yet another royal commission recommendation
~ Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their carers. Here's how to help
~ What makes a great footpath? The answer is key to our happiness and wellbeing as we age
~ Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK prime minister?
~ Coastal businesses’ hurricane recovery depends on rebuilding affordable housing
~ Triumph, tragedy and climate change: telling the stories of the Sherpas of Everest
~ The foot scene in House of the Dragon was upsetting, but it's nothing compared to the real history of the fetish
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter