Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their carers. Here's how to help
By Sabrina Pit, Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the University of Sydney, Honorary Adjunct Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Louise Horstmanshof, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University
Robert G Lingard, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
People who live with dementia and those who care for them are at increased risk of social isolation and loneliness. That can make floods and other emergencies especially distressing and dangerous.
- Monday, October 24, 2022