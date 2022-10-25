Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan Arrests Activists en Masse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators on October 24, 2022 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan call for detained opposition politicians and activists to be freed and protest a border demarcation deal with Uzbekistan that could result in Uzbekistan enjoying control over Kempir-Abad water reservoir.  © 2022 Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty More than 20 people in Kyrgyzstan were detained on Sunday, October 23, and placed under arrest for 48 hours, after publicly disagreeing with the impending transfer of an important dam to Uzbekistan as part of a border demarcation deal between the neighboring country. Those…


© Human Rights Watch -
