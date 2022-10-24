Tolerance.ca
Real dirt, no fake grass and low traffic – what to look for when choosing a childcare centre

By Anne-Marie Morrissey, Associate Professor, Early Childhood Education, Deakin University
Deborah Moore, Associate Lecturer in Education, Monash University
Choosing a childcare centre for your child can be a challenging process.

To start with, choices may be limited if there are not many childcare centres in the area where you live or work. Or if the waiting lists are full. We know there are “childcare deserts” around the country.

