Reflection Room: Exploring pandemic-related grief in long-term care homes
By Celina Carter, Instructor, University of Toronto
Barry Stephenson, Associate Professor, Religious Studies, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Elizabeth Kalles, PhD student, School of Public Health Sciences, University of Waterloo
Justine Giosa, Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Public Health Sciences, University of Waterloo
Paul Holyoke, Sessional Lecturer, Health Studies program, University College, University of Toronto
Reflection Rooms support people making sense of experiences related to dying and death. They provide an immersive space to read stories written by others and write and share their own stories.
- Monday, October 24, 2022