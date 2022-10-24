From water conservation to crop selection, how farmers can take action against drought
By Delphine Luquet, Écophysiologiste, Cirad
Ndjido Ardo Kane, Plant geneticist, molecular biologist and director of the Institut Sénégalais de Recherches Agricoles ISRA-CERAAS, Institut sénégalais de recherches agricoles (ISRA)
Vincent Vadez, Principal Scientist in ecophysiology, agronomy and modelling, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
As droughts intensify, how can we increase crop production in a sustainable way? This is a multidimensional scientific and societal challenge to ensure future food security.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 24, 2022