Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: echoes of authoritarian past as Xi Jinping cements his place at the heart of a Communist Party now entirely built around him

By Konstantinos Tsimonis, Lecturer in Chinese Society, King's College London
Share this article
It has been suggested that the removal of Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping’s predecessor, from the closing ceremony of the 20th Communist Party congress could overshadow all other news from Beijing during the past week. Was there a health reason for this dramatic development – or was it a live purge, planned or even spontaneously decided by the Chinese president to send a clear message to everyone in the party? We may never find out.

But the photo capturing the moment of Hu being escorted out of the congress, looking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Palestinian youth resisted Israeli occupation: with a haircut
~ Growing plants on buildings can reduce heat and produce healthy food in African cities
~ Christian nationalism poses a threat to human rights in Ghana
~ Artificial intelligence is used for predictive policing in the US and UK – South Africa should embrace it, too
~ Orangutans: could 'half-Earth' conservation save the red ape?
~ In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
~ Alan Garner's Treacle Walker and writing outside the constraints of time
~ Rishi Sunak faces a very different economy to the one he left as chancellor -- here's what he must tackle as prime minister
~ Ethiopia: Fears of fresh atrocities loom in Tigray as conflict intensifies
~ How the hot chilli pepper ‘Akabare’ came to tickle the taste-buds of Nepali noodle lovers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter