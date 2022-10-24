Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christian nationalism poses a threat to human rights in Ghana

By Jeffrey Haynes, Professor Emeritus of Politics, London Metropolitan University
Share this article
Ghana is a religious country. According to the 2021 census, about 71% of the population is Christian and 18% Muslim. Followers of indigenous or animistic religious beliefs make up another 5%, and 6% are members of other religious groups or don’t have religious beliefs.

Many Ghanaians regard Ghana as a “nation of Christians.”

The New Patriotic Party’s electoral slogan in 2016 and 2020 was: “For the battle is the Lord’s.” These are words David…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Palestinian youth resisted Israeli occupation: with a haircut
~ China: echoes of authoritarian past as Xi Jinping cements his place at the heart of a Communist Party now entirely built around him
~ Growing plants on buildings can reduce heat and produce healthy food in African cities
~ Artificial intelligence is used for predictive policing in the US and UK – South Africa should embrace it, too
~ Orangutans: could 'half-Earth' conservation save the red ape?
~ In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
~ Alan Garner's Treacle Walker and writing outside the constraints of time
~ Rishi Sunak faces a very different economy to the one he left as chancellor -- here's what he must tackle as prime minister
~ Ethiopia: Fears of fresh atrocities loom in Tigray as conflict intensifies
~ How the hot chilli pepper ‘Akabare’ came to tickle the taste-buds of Nepali noodle lovers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter