Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Orangutans: could 'half-Earth' conservation save the red ape?

By Erik Meijaard, Adjunct Professor of Conservation, University of Kent
Serge Wich, Professor of Primate Biology, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Half-Earth is a proposal by the late naturalist and “father of biodiversity”, EO Wilson. In its original context, it proposes that half of the Earth’s surface should be designated a human-free nature reserve to preserve biodiversity.

The proposal of course raises some pretty big questions. What happens to the people that happen to live in the areas designated to become human free? Would we give up on biodiversity in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Palestinian youth resisted Israeli occupation: with a haircut
~ China: echoes of authoritarian past as Xi Jinping cements his place at the heart of a Communist Party now entirely built around him
~ Growing plants on buildings can reduce heat and produce healthy food in African cities
~ Christian nationalism poses a threat to human rights in Ghana
~ Artificial intelligence is used for predictive policing in the US and UK – South Africa should embrace it, too
~ In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
~ Alan Garner's Treacle Walker and writing outside the constraints of time
~ Rishi Sunak faces a very different economy to the one he left as chancellor -- here's what he must tackle as prime minister
~ Ethiopia: Fears of fresh atrocities loom in Tigray as conflict intensifies
~ How the hot chilli pepper ‘Akabare’ came to tickle the taste-buds of Nepali noodle lovers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter