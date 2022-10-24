Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the hot chilli pepper ‘Akabare’ came to tickle the taste-buds of Nepali noodle lovers

By Sanjib Chaudhary
Nepal’s indigenous round-shaped hot chilli pepper, locally known as ‘Akabare’, has taken the Nepali noodle industry by storm and is forging ahead to the international markets.


© Global Voices -
