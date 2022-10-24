Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Deadly air strikes in Kachin State appear to fit pattern of unlawful attacks

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Myanmar military air strikes reportedly killed dozens of people including civilians at a concert in Kachin State on Sunday night, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said:  “Singers, artists and other civilians are among those reported killed in last night’s air strikes. We fear this attack is part of […] The post Myanmar: Deadly air strikes in Kachin State appear to fit pattern of unlawful attacks  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
