Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social prescribing needs more evidence to support its benefits before widespread rollout – new study

By Bridget Kiely, Clinical Research Fellow, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Susan Smith, Professor of General Practice, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
Around one in five GP visits are for non-medical problems, such as loneliness or financial difficulty. However, these non-medical problems are known to have a big impact on patients’ health and wellbeing. GPs are aware of this and want to take a more holistic approach to care, but often are not sure how to do it. This has led to the development of “social prescribing”, where GPs “prescribe” social activities or support for people with the help of a link worker.

The link worker is someone who knows a community well,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the hot chilli pepper ‘Akabare’ came to tickle the taste-buds of Nepali noodle lovers
~ ‘Call them by their names': Stories of Russian anti-war political prisoners
~ Activists predict homophobic and transphobic violence in Russia, but most avenues of escape are slammed shut
~ Afghanistan: with civil war on the cards, the west needs to identify a moderate ally to support
~ Is your fixed broadband bill about to go up? How to protect yourself from inflation-busting rate hikes
~ COVID vaccines: an annual booster like the flu shot could be the way forward
~ Budget deficit this financial year to be $36.9 billion
~ What's a cold war? A historian explains how rivals US and Soviet Union competed off the battlefield
~ Republicans say crime is on the rise – what is the crime rate and what does it mean?
~ With memories of embarrassments still fresh, election pollsters face big tests in 2022 midterm elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter