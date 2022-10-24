Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Indonesia's female candidates have used social media to boost Islamic image and win elections

By Haryanto, Dosen Ilmu Politik, Universitas Hasanuddin
Rizkika Lhena Darwin, Dosen Ilmu Politik, Universitas Islam Negeri Ar-Raniry
In recent years, voters in the world’s third-largest democracy, Indonesia, have preferred to support candidates with solid religious personas and a lifestyle and appearances adhering to Islamic values. This preference is in line with the increasing trend towards Islamic piety in the Muslim majority country.

Many political candidates in Indonesia have been taking advantage of social media to design campaigns that promote…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
