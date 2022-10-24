Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chance to reform the allocation of staff in federal parliament has been lost

By Maria Maley, Senior Lecturer in Politics, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Marian Sawer, Emeritus Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Share this article
It’s widely acknowledged that the way parliamentary staffers are allocated is problematic – yet a recent review did not seize the opportunity to fix it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You might think solar panels have been perfected – but we can still make them even better and cheaper
~ Labor's love lost: the tide is turning on private ownership of electricity grids
~ Qatar: Security Forces Arrest, Abuse LGBT People
~ Turkey: Hundreds of Refugees Deported to Syria
~ Malaysia: Surge in Summary Deportations to Myanmar
~ Ian McEwan's Lessons, his most autobiographical novel, is a new experiment in vulnerability
~ Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?
~ Fred Williams is known for his landscapes. But his drawings are little pockets of explosive expressive energy
~ No, signing the global methane pledge won't end the backyard barbecue – it'll strengthen Aussie industries
~ The danger of advanced artificial intelligence controlling its own feedback
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter