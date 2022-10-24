Tolerance.ca
Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Steven Bothwell, Consultant and Adjunct Associate Lecturer, University of Newcastle
The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”.

The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine…The Conversation


© The Conversation
