Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The danger of advanced artificial intelligence controlling its own feedback

By Michael K. Cohen, Doctoral Candidate in Engineering, University of Oxford
Marcus Hutter, Professor of Computer Science, Australian National University
Would an advanced AI try to take over the world? If it uses a common approach called ‘reinforcement learning’, the answer is almost certainly yes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
