Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends

By Spring Zhou, Lecturer, operations and supply chain management, University of Wollongong
Tava Olsen, Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Auckland
Share this article
During COVID, rich countries have used masks and gloves from their medical stockpiles. But not all countries are so fortunate. We found the best way to help. It may not be what you think.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The danger of advanced artificial intelligence controlling its own feedback
~ Is the metaverse really the future of work?
~ If you want your child to be more resilient, get them to join a choir, orchestra or band
~ Damsels in distress: two new Australian novels fail to achieve their literary ambitions
~ Dissecting Stevie Wonder's Superstition, 50 years after we first heard its infectious grooves
~ A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
~ Imagine if each of us could direct where our taxes were spent. Meet TaxTrack
~ Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: what's driving up the price of milk
~ Xi cements his power at Chinese Communist Party congress – but he is still exposed on the economy
~ The protests in Iran are part of a long history of women's resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter