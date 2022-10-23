Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways companies can strengthen their boards to make it through tough economic times

By Rehana Cassim, Professor in Company Law, University of South Africa
South Africa’s economy is struggling. A number of factors are behind the decline. These include severe power cuts which are taking their toll on all spheres of the economy, rising inflation, increases in food…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
