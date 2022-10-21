Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden's new right-leaning government to look at outsourcing prisoners to other countries

By Francis Pakes, Professor of Criminology, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Sweden is considering a deal to send foreign prisoners to jails in other countries – but is this just a way of getting rid of unwanted foreign criminals?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness
~ The Lost King: why are we still obsessed with Richard III after 500 years?
~ Air fryers and pressure cookers: how you can save money on your cooking bills
~ How Strictly is challenging the way people think about dance
~ Exercise really can help you sleep better at night – here's why that may be
~ Diwali in the UK: how commodifying minority religions can risk cultural appropriation
~ Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately
~ US/Mexico: Expelling Venezuelans Threatens Rights, Lives
~ Hundreds Flee Attacks in Mozambique’s Ruby Mining Region
~ UN Chief Admonishes India to Protect Rights of Minorities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter