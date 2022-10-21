Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Strictly is challenging the way people think about dance

By Kathryn Stamp, Assistant Professor in Dance Studies, Coventry University
Share this article
Strictly continues its work in busting norms in who can or should dance – and who they can dance with.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sweden's new right-leaning government to look at outsourcing prisoners to other countries
~ Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness
~ The Lost King: why are we still obsessed with Richard III after 500 years?
~ Air fryers and pressure cookers: how you can save money on your cooking bills
~ Exercise really can help you sleep better at night – here's why that may be
~ Diwali in the UK: how commodifying minority religions can risk cultural appropriation
~ Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately
~ US/Mexico: Expelling Venezuelans Threatens Rights, Lives
~ Hundreds Flee Attacks in Mozambique’s Ruby Mining Region
~ UN Chief Admonishes India to Protect Rights of Minorities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter