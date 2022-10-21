Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the crackdown against today's protests and the deaths of demonstrators, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa said: "Violent clashes occurred this morning between security forces and demonstrators in N'Djamena and elsewhere in the country. According to initial testimonies collected by Amnesty International, the security forces fired live ammunition


© Amnesty International -
