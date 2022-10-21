Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US/Mexico: Expelling Venezuelans Threatens Rights, Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Venezuelans walk near a bridge that crosses the Rio Grande River after being expelled from the United States into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The Biden administration announced on Oct. 12, that Venezuelans who cross the border irregularly will be immediately expelled to Mexico without being allowed to seek asylum. © 2022 AP Photo/Christian Chavez (Washington, DC, October 21, 2022) – The decision by United States President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to expand the abusive Title 42 border expulsion policy and expel Venezuelans…


© Human Rights Watch -
