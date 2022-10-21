Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Signatures of alien technology could be how humanity first finds extraterrestrial life

By Macy Huston, PhD Candidate in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
Jason Wright, Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
Share this article
The technology of an advanced alien civilization is likely to produce many signs that could be detected across the vastness of space. Two astronomers explain the search for technosignatures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The love and hate relationship of Hungary's ruling party Fidesz and Facebook
~ Australia's unique natural wonders are at risk from ecotourism expansion
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: Jiangshan
~ US elections: November ballot will test whether Trump is ready to bounce back
~ Liz Truss is now the UK's shortest-serving prime minister – how does she stack up against George Canning, who previously held the record?
~ South Africa's public service: real spending is falling, but demand is growing
~ Floods drive up fruit and veg prices, while energy costs will prolong high inflation
~ Just Stop Oil: do radical protests turn the public away from a cause? Here's the evidence
~ Pit bulls went from America's best friend to public enemy – now they're slowly coming full circle
~ The important role played by secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter