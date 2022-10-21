Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

By Barry Markovsky, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Sociology, University of South Carolina
Share this article
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?

How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?

It’s highly unusual to fear 22 – so, yes, it would be appropriate to see me as a bit odd. But what if, in just my country alone, more than 40 million people shared the same baseless aversion?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The love and hate relationship of Hungary's ruling party Fidesz and Facebook
~ Australia's unique natural wonders are at risk from ecotourism expansion
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: Jiangshan
~ US elections: November ballot will test whether Trump is ready to bounce back
~ Liz Truss is now the UK's shortest-serving prime minister – how does she stack up against George Canning, who previously held the record?
~ South Africa's public service: real spending is falling, but demand is growing
~ Floods drive up fruit and veg prices, while energy costs will prolong high inflation
~ Just Stop Oil: do radical protests turn the public away from a cause? Here's the evidence
~ Pit bulls went from America's best friend to public enemy – now they're slowly coming full circle
~ The important role played by secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter